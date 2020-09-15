Strap U

Strap U Vibrating Strapless Strap On

Share The Lust, No Straps Required! Let nothing come between you both but pleasure. The Strap U Vibrating Strapless Strap On lets any adventurous woman deliver amazing penetration – while simultaneously seducing her own hot spots with texture and vibration. And there are no straps to hold you back from total bliss. Strapless strap-on dildo with vibration 10” total length, 6” shaft, 4” handle end Penetrating shaft’s raised head goes deep Wear the handle end vaginally, or guide with your hand Angled handle targets wearer’s G-Spot Use kegel muscles to help hold the handle in place Textured clitoral pad for outer stimulation Made from smooth and flexible TPR Removable bullet vibe adds an arousing buzz Includes 2 sets of 3 LR44 batteries Waterproof Experience all the fun of a strap-on with no buckling, no tying, and not a single strap to hold you back! The Strap U Vibrating Strapless Strap On comes with a handle end shaped specifically to be worn vaginally. Its shaped head reaches in up to 4” deep and targets the G-Spot with its angles and curves. The shape of the handle’s head also makes it easy to squeeze your kegel muscles around it, so you can hold the Strapless Strap On in place with no harness necessary. A textured clitoral pad adds to the stimulation with every move of your hips. Amp up the pleasure even further when you turn on the included bullet vibrator. Its speedy buzz travels through the clitoral pad and into both ends for shared sensations. The shaft end’s smoothness and slight angle are designed to satisfy your playmate’s deepest desires. Please note that the Strap U Vibrating Strapless Strap On may work best for those with stronger kegel muscles. If you need to, don’t be afraid to help guide it with your hand as you wear it during your first few sessions. Wearing any kind of a strap-on can take some practice. Always use plenty of lubricant on the shaft end to assure an amazing stroke. Remove bullet before washing. Clean your strapless strap on with soap and water. Pat dry.