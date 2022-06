Silk Maison

Strap Mini Silk Slip Dress

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Silk Maison

Don’t miss this ideal choice for beach and vacation! The thoughtful mini-length slip dress features a cut-out design, spaghetti straps, and charming print pattern. Crafted from 100% mulberry silk, the dress blends stylish and comfy organically. Mini-length Spaghetti straps Cut-out design SKU: 22SM1BDR05XJ38