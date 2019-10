Ikea

Stråla Led Table Decoration, Battery Operated, Santa Claus

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ikea

IKEA - STRLA, LED table decoration, battery operated, Santa Claus, Easy to place anywhere as it is battery operated and does not need to be connected to the main supply. Perfect for creating the ambiance of the holidays in your home. Only for indoor use. Built-in LED light source.