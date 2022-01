Desigual

Straight Padded Coat

£299.00 £209.30

This straight coat is comfy and pleasant, in padded fabric with hood and coloured inner lining. The sides can be opened thanks to four metal fasteners with the Desigual logo. Neck hood Metal snap and zip fasteners Side and chest pockets Plain electric blue Inner lining of contrasting colour With adjusted cuffs protection against the cold is increased. Straight fit Long sleeve