Eloquii

Straight Leg Trouser

$89.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Straight leg trouser High rise Straight waistband with front hook/eye + button Front zipper fly closure 1 inverted pleat Easy from hip through thigh Straight leg Slant pockets Full inseam Non-stretch peached rayon twill Model is 5'9.5" size 14 Inseam on model is 31" 92% Rayon / 8% Polyester Care: Turn garment inside out, machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Onlly non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1175378