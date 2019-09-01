Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Bar III
Straight-leg Pants, Created For Macy’s
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Essentials for the office: these straight-leg pants from Bar III feature a streamlined silhouette and versatile solid hue.
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
High-rise Peyton Wide-leg Pant In Glen Plaid
$110.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
The Frankie Shop
Beige Pants With Black Contrast Piping
£136.47
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
Zara
Darted Trousers
£49.00
from
Zara
BUY
RedValentino
Metallic-check Wool-blend Shorts
£325.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Bar III
Bar III
One-button Blazer, Created For Macy's
$119.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Bar III
Bi-stretch Jacket And Pants
$109.00
$69.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Bar III
Ruffle Wrap Maxi Dress
$89.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Bar III
Leopard-print Shorts
$69.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Suiting
Billie the Label
Frances Double Breasted Blazer
$228.00
from
Verishop
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Double Breasted Blazer
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Bar III
One-button Blazer, Created For Macy's
$119.00
from
Macy's
BUY
J.Crew
High-rise Peyton Wide-leg Pant In Glen Plaid
$110.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted