Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zara
Straight Leg Pants
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Straight Leg Pants
BUY
$49.90
Zara
J.Crew
Wide-leg Essential Pant In City Crepe
BUY
$124.50
$168.00
J.Crew
ASOS LUXE Curve
3d Flower High Waist Wide Leg Pants In Stone
BUY
$93.00
ASOS
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-leg Pant
BUY
$118.00
Madewell
More from Zara
Zara
Straight Leg Pants
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Printed Cuff Blazer
BUY
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Hooded Knit Crop Top
BUY
$39.90
Zara
Zara
Trf Denim Tote Bag
BUY
$45.90
Zara
More from Pants
Zara
Straight Leg Pants
BUY
$49.90
Zara
J.Crew
Wide-leg Essential Pant In City Crepe
BUY
$124.50
$168.00
J.Crew
ASOS LUXE Curve
3d Flower High Waist Wide Leg Pants In Stone
BUY
$93.00
ASOS
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-leg Pant
BUY
$118.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted