Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zara
Straight Fit Plaid Pants
$69.90
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
High-waisted pants with hidden in-seam side pockets. Straight leg. Back darts detail. Front zip, metal hook, and inside button closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Le Fou Wilfred
Moonwalk Pant
C$168.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Tibi
Tablier Faux Leather-trimmed Woven Pants
$425.00
$255.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
& Other Stories
Tailored Relaxed Trousers
£75.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Tailored Plaid Check Trousers
£65.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Minimalist Mini Crossbody Bag
$39.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Soft Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
$169.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Leather Square Toe Heels
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Low Heeled Technical Ankle Boots
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Pants
Tibi
Harrison Chino Pleated Cargo Pants
$375.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Le Fou Wilfred
Moonwalk Pant
C$168.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Tibi
Tablier Faux Leather-trimmed Woven Pants
$425.00
$255.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Anthropologie
Camille Pleated Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted