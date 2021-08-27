Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Bershka
Straight Fit High Waist Jeans
£27.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Bershka
Straight fit high waist jeans
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Curvy Authentic Stretch High-rise Skinny Jean
BUY
$78.00
Everlane
Eloquii
Distressed Straight Leg Jean
BUY
$99.95
Eloquii
BDG
High-waisted Wide Leg Jean
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outfitters
Pilcro
The Annie Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
More from Bershka
Bershka
Step Waist Baggy Jean
BUY
$29.30
$46.00
ASOS
Bershka
Tie Up Knitted Top
BUY
C$27.00
ASOS
Bershka
Tie Up Knitted Top
BUY
$20.00
ASOS
Bershka
Jelly Slide Sandal
BUY
$41.00
ASOS
More from Jeans
Everlane
The Curvy Authentic Stretch High-rise Skinny Jean
BUY
$78.00
Everlane
Eloquii
Distressed Straight Leg Jean
BUY
$99.95
Eloquii
BDG
High-waisted Wide Leg Jean
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outfitters
Pilcro
The Annie Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted