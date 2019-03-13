Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
The Frankie Shop

Straight Cut Mandarin Collar Sand Dress

$210.00
At The Frankie Shop
Long Sleeve Midi Dress Mandarin Neckline Inverted Pleat at Back Foldover Button Cuff 100% Cotton 48" Length 48" Bust & Waist Dry Clean Imported
Featured in 1 story
24 Long-Sleeve Dresses That Are Perfect For Work
by Eliza Huber