Violeta By Mango

Straight-cut Crop Trousers

£49.99 £29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Flowy fabric. Straight design. Cropped design. Elastic waist. Darts on the front. Two side pockets. Two welt pockets on the back. Zip and one button fastening. Plus size Trousers Straight Material and washing instructions Composition: 97% viscose,3% polyester. Pockets lining: 100% polyester