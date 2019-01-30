The B SIDES x BODE jean features a straight leg silhouette with a slightly cropped hem. This pair features tonal denim patchwork that creates a one-of-a-kind look with unique coloring and character.
One-of-a-kind
Straight-leg
High-waist
Button fly closure
Classic vintage wash
Machine Wash Cool
Each piece will have unique color, caste, and character and as such, the pair you receive will differ from the photo.
These authentic Levi's have been customized by B SIDES JEANS and are not associated with Levi Strauss & Co.
Made in the US