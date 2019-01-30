Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
B Sides

Straight Blue Jeans

$360.00
At Opening Ceremony
The B SIDES x BODE jean features a straight leg silhouette with a slightly cropped hem. This pair features tonal denim patchwork that creates a one-of-a-kind look with unique coloring and character. One-of-a-kind Straight-leg High-waist Button fly closure Classic vintage wash Machine Wash Cool Each piece will have unique color, caste, and character and as such, the pair you receive will differ from the photo. These authentic Levi's have been customized by B SIDES JEANS and are not associated with Levi Strauss & Co. Made in the US
Featured in 2 stories
What To Pack For Spring Break
by Ray Lowe
Here's What You Should Wear On Super Bowl Sunday
by Eliza Huber