Zara

Straight Blazer With Feathers

$259.00

At Zara

MATERIALS, CARE AND ORIGIN JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: at least 30% TENCEL™ Lyocell. We use the Join Life label on clothing that is produced using technology and raw materials that help us to reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We work with monitoring programmes to ensure compliance with our social, environmental and health and safety standards for our garments. To assess compliance, we have developed a programme of audits and continuous improvement plans. OUTER SHELL 62% viscose · 38% lyocell LINING 100% viscose TENCEL™ Lyocell TENCEL™Lyocell is a fibre produced by Lenzing using raw materials and technologies that reduce the environmental impact of the production processes. This fibre is obtained from wood—mainly eucalyptus—grown in more sustainably managed forests, where trees are grown in a controlled manner and as a part of programmes that guarantee reforestation. In addition, the producer of the fibre has been rated as “green shirt” by the non-profit organisation Canopy in its Hot Button Report, ensuring the protection of old-growth and endangered forests. Furthermore, it follows a closed-circuit production process where the water and 99% of the chemicals are recovered. These technologies comply with more responsible consumption and management parameters established by the European Union regarding energy, water and the reduction of CO2 emissions. CERTIFICATIONS TENCEL™ Lyocell is certified by the EU Ecolabel, a label developed by the European Commission Directorate-General for the Environment that verifies compliance with strict environmental standards during production processes. In addition, the source of the wood is controlled through collaboration with external organisations that verify compliance with our Forest Policy via an audit programme, thus ensuring that old-growth and endangered forests are respected. ORIGIN We work with our suppliers, workers, unions and international organizations to develop a supply chain in which human rights are respected and promoted, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Thanks to the collaboration with our suppliers, we work to know the facilities and processes used to manufacture our garments in order to know the traceability of our products. Made in Morocco CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. To keep your jackets and coats clean, you only need to freshen them up and go over them with a cloth or a clothes brush. If you need to dry clean a garment, look for a dry cleaner that uses technologies that are respectful of the environment. Do not wash Do not use bleach Iron at a maximum of 110ºC/230ºF Dry clean with mineral essences only Do not tumble dry Do not iron embellishments