STRAAND

Treat your scalp to a massage you’ll never forget. Whether your goal is to stimulate your scalp to achieve a healthier, cleaner dandruff-free scalp, or simply indulge in the wonders of a luxurious scalp massage, the new STRAAND Hair scalp brush has got you covered with its premium silicone bristles that deliver just the right kind of exfoliation and stimulation. The result? Flawless hair with a healthy, flake-free scalp. A winner, we think. What are the benefits of the STRAAND Scalp Brush? Exfoliates the scalp A luxurious scalp massage Premium, eco-friendly and non-toxic silicone bristles Allows for better formula and product absorption Stimulates healthier root growth for longer, healthier hair Made in Australia How do I use the STRAAND Scalp Brush? When cleansing your hair, whether it's with the STRAAND Crown Cleanse Shampoo, Head Doctor Conditioning Treatment or Miracle Worker Scrub, take your STRAAND Scalp Brush and massage deep into your roots and scalp for a few minutes. Enjoy the subliminal and luxurious results.