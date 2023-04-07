Teabloom

Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot

$34.99 $25.99

DELIGHT YOUR SENSES WITH CLASSIC DESIGN. The Celebration Teapot’s simple, clean lines and perfect proportions blend beautifully with any décor. Constructed of the highest-quality materials for years of enjoyment, this is the “little black dress” of teapots. SUPERIOR QUALITY NON-POROUS GLASS TEA MAKER. Each part of the Celebration Teapot is crafted of high quality heat-resistant borosilicate glass – making it stovetop, microwave and dishwasher safe. With this premium borosilicate glass tea pot and infuser for loose tea all you taste is pure, delicious tea. PREMIUM FEATURES FOR COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE. The crystal clear glass teapot and infuser are strong yet lightweight and ideal for use with blooming teas. We’ve gone the extra mile and added an extra-wide handle and non-drip spout. Generous 40-ounce capacity brews up to five cups of tea. GIFT SET INCLUDES TWO BLOOMING TEAS. The Celebration Tea Kettle comes with two Teabloom jasmine-infused blooming tea flowers – also perfect for loose-leaf tea, teabags and fruit-infused waters. As a gift for a special person – or yourself! – this is a tasteful choice that shows how much you care. TEA EXPERTS AT YOUR SERVICE. Explore your palate through a journey of the senses with this tea and teapot set. Teabloom is the supplier of choice for five-star hotels worldwide. Founded on years of experience in the tea business, we are dedicated to customer service and stand behind our products with a full one-year warranty.