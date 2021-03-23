RE/DONE

Stove Pipe 27 Jeans

$290.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Positively Conscious RE/DONE Stove Pipe 27 jeans Having great style has always been in your genes, so why should your new pair of jeans be any different? Exude effortless cool in these blue cotton Stove Pipe 27 jeans from RE/DONE that have frayed edges and a straight-leg silhouette that's begging to be lived in. Naturally, they suit you perfectly. Featuring a waistband with belt loops, a button and zip fly, a five pocket design, a cropped length. POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: All Re/Done denim products are made of repurposed vintage Levi's jeans that are turned into modern, designer-style products. Made in United States Composition Cotton 100% washing instructions Machine Wash Designer Style ID: 1823WSTV27 Wearing Model is 5 ft 11 in wearing size 26 (Waist)