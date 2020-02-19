Storybook Cosmetics

X Mean Girls Burn Book Storybook Palette

The Storybook Cosmetics x Mean Girls Burn Book Storybook Palette is an official collaboration of Storybook Cosmetics and Paramount Pictures. It has 12 totally fetch, carb-free, and cruelty-free colors. This highly pigmented, made in the U.S.A. palette features matte, shimmer, and pearl finishes. The patent pending, storybook style palette comes complete with official Burn Book details and a full-sized mirror so you can see you're, like, really pretty.