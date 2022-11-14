Not On The High Street

Story Of You Luxury Jewellery Advent Calendar

£195.00



Product description *Voted Best Jewellery Advent Calendar 2021 by The Independent * Presenting the ultimate in luxury advent calendars. Our stunning 'Story of you' advent calender. Each collection in our limited-edition personalised jewellery Advent Calendar, features some of our beautiful and bestselling pieces from the Russians, Star & Moon and Talisman Collections. The recipient will recieve their very own jewellery collection to complete their jewellery box. Included is one personalised charm piece of jewellery plus many more bestselling pieces from earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets. Variations This is an example of what will be in the advent calendar subject to stock and availability. Any replacements will be to the same value and quality. Necklaces CZ Zodiac Disc Necklace (Your choice of zodiac constellation in CZ stones) - RRP from £63 Letter initial Necklace - RRP from £30 Crescent Moon Necklace - RRP from £45 Earrings Fine Crescent Moon Stud Earrings - RRP from £30 Geometric Stud Earrings - RRP from £30 Russian Ring Stud Earrings - RRP from £30 Scalloped Curve Earrings - RRP from £30 Geometric Hoop Earrings - RRP £30 Bracelets Petite Russian- RRP from £30 Charm bracelet RRP from £25 Initial Moon Charm Bracelet - RRP from £33 Rings Moon and star Open Ring - RRP from £27 Substitutions Should any of the above not be available we will always look to replace it with something just as unique if not better. Here are a few substitute examples you may find Mini Message Necklace - RRP from £27 Disc Hoop Earrings - RRP from £27 Jewellery is Made from: 925 Sterling Silver with optional 18ct Rose Gold plating or 18ct Yellow Gold plating. Dimensions All Necklaces are 18" long. All bracelets are approx 19cm (7.5") long. Overview Made in Britain Personalisation available Dimensions 30cm x 40cm Made from Sterling silver, 18ct Yellow gold plate, 18ct Rose gold plate or Mixed stering silver and 18ct rose and yellow gold plate. Product code 1073489