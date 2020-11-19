Uncommon Goods

Storm Cloud

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Nobody knows who invented the "storm glass"—ancestor of this charming cloud—but it was popularized by pioneering meteorologist Robert Fitzroy, captain of HMS Beagle. (He coined the word "forecast.") This playful interpretation works the same way they did back then. Special liquid inside the glass crystallizes in different patterns as the barometric pressure changes. Fitzroy used his while carrying Charles Darwin on his famous, five-year voyage. Sitting on your desk or windowsill, yours can accompany you on side trips to Planet Weather Nerd. Designed in the United Kingdom. Made in China.