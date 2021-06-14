US Acrylic

Stori Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers Set Of 2 Clear

$23.00

Convenient cosmetic 2-drawer set proudly made in the USA Use individually or stack to save space on a vanity or under the sink Each 6-inch wide by 4-1/2-inch tall drawer is just right for eyeshadow, makeup compacts, and bottles Also perfect on bathroom shelves to store skincare essentials Stackable 2-drawer set in clear | customize cosmetic storage with the other compatible drawers in the Audrey collection