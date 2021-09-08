Cambridge

Storage Preserving Glass Jar, 1200 Ml, Spring Meadow/doodle/arielle

£13.99 £12.60

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Perfect for storing dry foods, this Cambridge Glass Jar is a great alternative storage solution. Wonderfully reusable, the jar holds a generous 1200 ml and features a durable bamboo lid which will help keep food fresh whilst taking it with you whether you are travelling to work or having a picnic. Made from high borosilicate glass, the jar measures 9.5 l x 9.5 w x 22.5 h cm which is perfect for storing in a bag and has a lovely floral design which will look stylish in any home. - Ideal for storing food on your kitchen worktops or taking food with you for a picnic, this Cambridge Glass Jar is the perfect choice. - Made from durable borosilicate glass, the glass jar is wonderfully reusable making it a great storage solution. - Perfect for storing different types of dry food like rice or biscuits, the jar includes a bamboo lid which securely fits on top. - Measuring 9.5 l x 9.5 w x 22.5 h cm, the jar holds a generous 1200 ml and will fit comfortably in a bag if you are taking it with you. - Combining practicality with style, the jar features a beautiful design making it an essential for any modern home.