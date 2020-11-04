Pyrex

Storage Plus 7 Container Food Storage Set

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

The Pyrex Storage Plus 7 Piece Storage Container Set is designed for storing your food items such as snacks, pasta, chocolates, and more. The set is made from glass, which makes it strong and long-lasting. It comprises of seven practical storage containers of various sizes that are round in shape. The transparent base finish of the set helps you to view the stored food item easily. The set is a part of the Storage Plus collection. This Pyrex Storage Plus 7 Piece Storage Container Set is nonporous and does not absorb stains, odor, or flavors. Easy to clean, the set can be hand washed with a mild soap or washed in a dishwasher.