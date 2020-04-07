Sentry

Stop That! Behavior Correction Spray For Dogs

Scientifically proven: Sentry stop that! For dogs provides quick, effective results and stop unwanted dog behavior. Immediately stop: Sentry stop that! For dogs uses noise and pheromone technology to stop bad behavior in dogs, immediately. Redirect attention: Use Sentry stop that! For dogs to redirect your dog and stop bad dog behavior in its tracks. Safe & effective: Sentry stop that! For dogs is safe and effective when used as directed, without long-term side effects. One small burst: one small spray of Sentry stop that! For dogs stops unwanted behavior and helps you redirect your puppy or dog. For more than a decade we’ve worked side by side with leading pet experts and top universities researching safe, effective ways to help pets lead happier, less stressful lives. Sentry stop that! For dogs combines noise and scent to help stop unwanted behaviors in anxious dogs. Safe and effective for use by dogs of all ages and breeds.