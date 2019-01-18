Kurt Geiger

Stoop

£199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kurt Geiger

Black Low Heel Biker Boots Saddle up for biker styling with extra nods to new-season trends. Kurt Geiger London introduces its new Stoop boot to the market, offering the perfect blend of form and function. Crafted in rich black leather, this 16cm-shaft ankle boot is set on a subtle 3.5cm rubber heel and detailed with twinkling crystals at the rand and ankle strap to sparkle and shine with every single step. The hybrid styling of the twin straps, side zip and lace-up front with gold-tone eyelets mean a secure fit from sun up to sun down, and 3mm of sock padding and soft lining add in the necessary comfort factor. Work them into your trans-seasonals to tread the line between tough biker chick and cutting-edge fashion fan.