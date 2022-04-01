Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Silicone Airpod Case – Purple

$10.00

At Target

Keeping your AirPods safe in fun style is easy with the Silicone AirPod Case from Stoney Clover Lane x Target. This silicone case is designed to help protect your AirPods from physical damage. Compatible with 1st- and 2nd-generation Apple AirPods, it's designed in a purple hue embossed with a smiley face and the Stoney Clover Lane brand name for a cool look. The case includes a brass-finish carabiner clip so you can attach it to your bag or waistband, and it's compatible with wireless AirPod charging. Best of all, it comes with a 1-year limited warranty to give you extra peace of mind. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you.