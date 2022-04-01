Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Wear your own unique creation with the Bead Kit from Stoney Clover Lane x Target. This bead kit comes with 424 plastic beads, 156 alphabet beads and 48 charms in a variety of shapes and colors — there are round beads, flower beads, star beads, flower beads, heart beads, smiley face beads and strawberry charms, enough for you and your friends to craft a bunch of customized bracelets and necklaces. They’re easy to make, just string the beads onto the colorful cording using the included needles. The materials all come stored in a plastic storage case that helps to keep the pieces organized and easy to stow away when not in use. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you.