Stonewood is a stunning and authentic antique Art Deco diamond and pink sapphire engagement ring. This geometric platinum Circa 1930 beauty centers a 1.28ct Cushion Cut pink sapphire accompanied by a Guild Laboratories certificate stating the sapphire is Unheated with Burmese origin. The four-prong set pink sapphire is flanked on either side by three pairs of bezel-set Baguette Cut diamonds that gently taper towards the shoulders of the ring, with a total combined approximate diamond weight of 0.22ct. Stonewood is a timeless ring the encompasses the beautiful symmetry of Art Deco design. The platinum ring is currently a size 5 and can be sized to fit most ring sizes. Please contact our concierge with sizing questions.