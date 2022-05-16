Hawkins New York

Stonewashed Linen Bedding Essential Set

$548.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Best of the bedding. We spend a third of our lives in bed (and maybe more, if you’re a napper)—so our beds should be the coziest nests they can be. Which is why we love these queen-sized stonewashed linen sheets, duvet covers, and pillowcases so much: No matter what color you get them in, they always look elegant, just-slightly-rumpled (akin to understatedly lovely bed head, we think), and will only get softer and more lovable with use. Sleepers who run warm or hot will appreciate the cooling properties of this magical fabric that washes like an actual dream, pun very much intended. Each piece is sold separately and in a range of great colors so you can mix and match for a casual look. Looking for king-sized sheets? We've got those, too. Free Standard Shipping on Orders $149+ and Easy-Breezy Returns