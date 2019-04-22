The Citizenry

Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle - Midnight Series

$435.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Citizenry

Woven in Portugal by The Machado Linen Mill Curated by The Citizenry design team, this set is striking and moody. The organic texture of French linen puts its best foot forward in slate blue, and the woven graphite stripes add a ton of visual interest. Breathable, durable, and so-very-soft, this garment-washed linen set will have you wishing you could snooze a little longer. Set includes: 1 sheet set - Slate Blue (1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, 2 pillowcases) 1 duvet - Graphite Stripe 2 extra pillowcases - Graphite Stripe Made using only the finest French flax and woven in the oldest, family-run linen mill in Portugal, each piece is Oeko-Tex®-certified and made start-to-finish in a fair-trade environment. Available in three sizes: full, queen, and king. Standard-size pillowcases for full and queen sets, and king-size pillowcases for king set. Since this bundle allows us to save on shipping costs, this set features a $95 discount (already reflected in price above).