United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Le Creuset
Stoneware Olive Branch Oil Cruet
£35.00
At Le Creuset
Stylish and convenient, the 600ml Oil Cruet is perfect for storing and pouring olive oil. This ornate bottle makes a beautiful addition to the kitchen counter or dinner table and preserves the flavour of the olive oil by keeping it away from direct light. The limited-edition Olive Branch collection is embossed with a refined olive branch motif and finished in a soft matte texture, inspired by the sun-drenched fields of Provence.