Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
H&M
Stoneware Mug
$9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Asymmetric-shaped mug in glazed stoneware with ears. Height approx. 2 3/4 in., diameter at top approx. 4 1/4 in.
Need a few alternatives?
Nova
Crystal Elixir Infused Gem Water Bottle
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Quirky Cupanion
Glass Fruit Infuser Water Bottle - 18 Ounce
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Pyrex
6-piece Glass Food Storage Container Set
C$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Pyrex
24-piece Simply Store Round Glass Food Storage Set
£23.99
£15.99
from
Papalama
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Cotton Dress
£12.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Printed T-shirt Dress
£12.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
V-neck Wool-blend Sweater
$69.99
$62.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Stoneware Bowl
£8.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Kitchen
Nova
Crystal Elixir Infused Gem Water Bottle
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Our Place
Always Pan
$145.00
from
Our Place
BUY
Cooluli
Mini Beauty Refrigerator
C$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Rifle Paper Co. x Anthropologie
Garden Party Monogram Mug
$14.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted