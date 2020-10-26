The Just Slate Company

Stoneware Classics – Gourmet Cheese Baker

$56.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amara

Material: stoneware, slate, mango wood Dimensions: D20xH7cm Set includes: 1x cheese baker 1x mango wood knife 1x slate base Stoneware is dishwasher safe Hand wash slate and mango wood Food safe Presented in a gift box Supplier code: JS/S/GCB/B Barcode: 5060268039179 Add the ultimate serving set to your home with this Stoneware Classics gourmet cheese baker from The Just Slate Company. Simply bake your cheese in the stoneware dish with lid and present to your guests on the rustic slate base. Finished with a mango wood knife, team with some warm bread to complete the look. A perfect complement to any home or a great gift idea for any food lover.