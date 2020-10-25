Search
Products fromShopHome & Decor
Le Creuset

Stoneware Canister With Wood Lid, 22 Oz.

$34.95$27.95
At Amazon
Dense stoneware blocks moisture absorption to prevent cracking, crazing and rippling Silicone gasket seal keeps contents fresh Impermeable exterior enamel resists stains and scratches from metal utensils Nearly-nonstick glazed interior easily releases foods for quick cleanup Stoneware Canister is Dishwasher-safe. Hand wash wood lid. This canister is ideal for storing dry ingredients like flour, sugar and coffee. An airtight silicone seal preserves freshness with wooden lid.