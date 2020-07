Terrain

Stoneware Baking Tray

Crafted using durable stoneware from Italy, this baking tray is a beautiful, practical addition to the kitchen. - Stoneware - 24 oz - Oven safe up to 400 degrees F - Dishwasher and microwave safe - Do not put into oven directly from freezer - Variance in appearance may occur - Handmade in Italy 3"H, 8"W, 14"L