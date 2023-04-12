Booda

Stoner Avenue Street Sign

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

[4 STREET SIGNS SET] The stoner room decor consists of 4 signs of different street name, which guide you to "STONER AVE /EXIT 420 /HIGH ST /MARY JANE LANE". Incorporating these 4 signs into your house decor will create a stronger retro and rustic atmosphere that a single street sign can't get. [DUPLEX PRINTING] All the street signs room decor are double-sided printed with high-definition images and matte finish, so they will give you a good vibe of the vintage retro sense. Especially when the signs are hanging in the air, you can vividly appreciate the retro aesthetics no matter which side you're on. [DURABLE PVC MATERIAL] The stoner decor signs are made of enduring PVC, which is waterproof and rust-resistant. As the signs are crafted with UV-treated inks, they are faded-resistant even when surfaces exposed to UV rays. It is because of this material with the UV treated ink that the signs are durable enough to be used both indoors and outdoors. [EASY INSTALLATION] The stoner signs set is designed with 4 small pre-punched holes. You can hang the signs with rope or chain, freely lean them against the vase on the table, or simply stick them to the wall. The installation is so easy that you don’t need to come up with an elaborate strategy to mingle them in your house. [MULTIPLE USES] Featuring retro vintage colors and matte finish, these road signs are classic and timeless. Not only are they unique stoner accessory gifts for friends, but they can also be used as wall art to make a great addition to a party, bedroom, bar, office, or patio.