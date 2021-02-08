Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Hay
Stone Rolling Pin
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Hay
A rolling pin cut to its functional core. Crafted in green stone with marbled effect, its good looks also offer no-nonsense functionality.
Need a few alternatives?
Creative Co-Op
Hand-painted Hedgehog Measuring Cup Set
BUY
$27.54
$30.00
Wayfair
Norpro
Triple Blade Herb Scissors
BUY
$7.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
PBTeen
Laddered Standing Desk Converter, White/brass
BUY
$89.00
$149.00
PBTeen
Keurig
K-slim Coffee Maker
BUY
$79.99
$109.99
Amazon
More from Hay
Hay
Hue Laptop Cover
BUY
$70.00
Hay
Hay
Slit Table Round
BUY
$191.25
$225.00
Hay
Hay
Set Of 6 Candles
BUY
£29.00
HUH Store
Hay
Cane Key Ring
BUY
$20.00
Hay
More from Kitchen
Creative Co-Op
Hand-painted Hedgehog Measuring Cup Set
BUY
$27.54
$30.00
Wayfair
Norpro
Triple Blade Herb Scissors
BUY
$7.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
PBTeen
Laddered Standing Desk Converter, White/brass
BUY
$89.00
$149.00
PBTeen
Keurig
K-slim Coffee Maker
BUY
$79.99
$109.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted