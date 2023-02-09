Urban Outfitters

Stone Lava Speckled 12-piece Dining Set

$69.00 $59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 47990767; Color Code: 001 Modern speckled set of dining essentials including four each of dinner plates, dessert plates and bowls. Crafted from a durable, matte finish stoneware with speckled detailing, just right for setting the perfect table for dinner parties with your besties. Food safe, dishwasher safe, microwave safe; not suitable for use in the oven. Content + Care - Includes 4 dinner plates, 4 dessert plates + 4 bowls - Stoneware - Dishwasher safe - Imported Size - Dinner Plate dimensions: 10.5"dia - Dessert Plate dimensions: 8.25"dia - Bowl dimensions: 6.5"dia