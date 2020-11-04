Vitruvi

Stone Diffuser

Clean and elegant, the Stone Diffuser doubles as a beautiful decor piece and safe candle alternative. Customize the scent to fit your routine and mood, whether you choose an invigorating essential oil to help you wake up or a calming aroma to wind down. Its minimalist design works seamlessly in any space, from your bedroom to office. Run time: consistent 3 hour or intermittent 7.5 hour Ultrasonic technology: 2.5 vibrations/second Includes 5' power cord (must be plugged in for use) and measuring cup BPA-free plastic water reservoir