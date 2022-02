La Moda

Stone Cold Lover Chunky Calf Boots

$80.00 $56.00

Buy Now Review It

At La Moda

All our products are 100% vegan friendly. Stone Cold Lover Chunky Calf Boots in Pink. Features include a Red Suede heart design towards the upper and back of the boots as well as a designer gusset detail towards the outer sides of the boots and a patent finish. In addition a Black loop resides at the back of the boots. All on our CHUNKY sole.