Stojo

20-ounce Reusable Water Bottle

$20.00 $16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Three coffee-reliant NYC dads, one really great idea: To create reusable, commuter-friendly designs that are small in both size and environmental impact. Enter Stojo. Collapsible and compact, this 20-ounce food-grade silicone water bottle shrinks down to just over three inches tall. 20 fl oz. 3 1/4"H collapsed, 7"H expanded. LFGB-certified silicone. BPA-free, polypropylene cap. Dishwasher safe. Import. M5596