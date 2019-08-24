Built for life on the road, this compact portable speaker offers 20+ hours of playtime. Stockwell II packs a solid punch despite its pint-sized frame. Utilising Blumlein Stereo Sound construction, this speaker provides a multi-directional experience that will immerse you in your music, indoors or out. Three class D amplifiers power its subwoofer, front and rear facing tweeters, for a sound that’s brilliantly powerful and clear. In addition, Bluetooth® 5.0 technology allows you to connect to a variety of wireless devices with a range of 30ft. Echoing the legacy of rock ‘n’ roll, Stockwell II has a solid metal grille that pays homage to the steel mesh grille found on many microphones and a guitar inspired carry strap for easy portability. Its roadworthy construction with silicone exterior and IPX4 water-resistant rating make it extremely rugged and durable. Take it with you wherever the long road leads.