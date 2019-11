Marshall

Stockwell Bluetooth Speaker

$159.00 $119.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Offering a compact design that never compromises on premium audio quality, Marshalls Stockwell speaker packs major sound into a slim build. Enjoy Marshall's signature clear and expressive sound with this rechargeable speaker featuring up to 25 hrs of playback time and wireless connectivity via Bluetooth. Fully equipped to receive and end phone calls, too ...