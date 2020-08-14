Le Creuset

Stockpot

$80.00 $40.00

Le Creuset

Designed to function efficiently on a full range of heat sources, enamel on steel stockpots are not only resistant to wear and damage, but also versatile enough for any type of stovetop, old or new. Their high-profile design limits evaporation while forcing liquids to bubble through all layers of ingredients, infusing the entire dish with flavor during cooking. Le Creuset enamel on steel stockpots are finished in the same bold palette of signature colors as Le Creuset enameled cast iron, making them perfectly stylish complements to any combination of cookware. Features Crafted from responsive and lightweight carbon steel to quickly bring water to a boil Excellent heat retention to keep food and liquids warm Vibrant porcelain enamel is non-reactive, nonporous, and resists stains, rust, scratches and flavor absorption Stainless steel rim around the top edge prevents chipping and cracking Heat-resistant knobs stay cool to the touch for safe, secure handling Compatible with all cooktops Hand wash with warm soapy water