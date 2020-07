Paper London

Sting Ray Swimsuit

$230.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olivela

This sleek swimsuit features slim straps, modern sqaure neckline, and a metallic finish for a touch of sheen. All PAPER London swimsuits are crafted using chlorine and sunscreen resistant sustainable fabric, made from recycled fishing nets. This chic one-piece also provides UV protection up to SPF 50.