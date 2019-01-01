Bring the beauty of nature to any seating ensemble with this wooden end table. Crafted of solid reclaimed teak wood, the tabletop strikes a circular silhouette in a light, natural stain to showcase the wood’s unique rings, knots, and character. The tripod base is constructed using several painted branches for a rustic finish. Measuring 22" H x 20" W x 22" D overall with a 60 lbs. weight capacity, this end table is small enough to squeeze in cozy corners but big enough on style to hold its own in larger ensembles.
Features
Finish may vary slightly from picture
Product Details
Top Material: Solid Wood
Base Material: Solid Wood
Assembly Required: No