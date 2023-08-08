United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Still Here
Lima Denim Maxi Skirt
$245.00$123.00
At Farfetch
Still Here Lima denim maxi skirt The A-line silhouette of Still Here's denim Lima skirt draws inspiration from '90s styles. A thigh-high front split juxtaposes the maxi silhouette with a flash of leg. Imported Highlights white cotton denim A-line front slit belt loops classic five pockets button fly fastening ankle-length Composition Outer: Cotton 100% Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size 27 Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19440899 Brand style ID: LMBNOG