Zara

Stiletto Demi-matte Lipstick – Refillable

$12.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Sharp color, soft touch. This smooth, serum-like formula makes high-pigment color comfortable. Created with Vitamin E and a special blend of waxes and light-diffusing powders, this semi-matte lipstick glides on for full-bodied coverage that not only lasts—but illuminates. APPLY YOURSELF 1. Start smooth: Exfoliate lips and follow with a hydrating balm. 2. Glide on your shade of choice. To intensify, add a second swipe of color. To diffuse, blot with fingers or a tissue. “For a soft natural lip line that's still defined, use a lip brush instead of a lip liner. It's less harsh-looking.”— Diane Kendal This formula is vegan, and has never been tested on animals.