Stila

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner

£14.50

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Finally a waterproof liquid liner that glides on with ease, won't smudge or run, and stays in place until you say when! Stila Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner is a smooth liquid liner that will stay put all day and bring drama to your look. With a thin marker-like tip that is easy to use even for the least experienced, Stila Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner delivers a defined thin line to a dramatic bold line with beauty and precision. Gliding on smoothly without skipping, smudging, or pulling, this little wonder is super easy to use and lasts all day! Directions of use: Pull gently on the upper corner of the eye area to stretch and smooth the eye before lining with the liner. This will make it easy to line and eliminate bleeding. Apply the liner as close to the lashes as possible. In order to avoid a gap between the lashes and the lining, try painting the liner into the lashes using small feathering strokes.