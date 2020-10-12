Stila

One Step Complexion Brush No. 33

$32.00 $22.40

This dual-ended foundation and concealer brush allows you to blend both liquid and powder products seamlessly for effortless makeup application and a flawless finish.One side beautifully blends liquid, creams and powder foundation into your skin, while the other delivers precision concealing for a perfected, polished complexion.The synthetic bristles are shaped to imitate application with your fingertips, but are firmer and more flexible for quicker, easier makeup application. The tapered brush tip can burrow into tiny, hard-to-reach crevice; Synthetic bristles eliminate the transfer of oils and bacteria; can also be used to apply eye shadow and cheek color. This brush does double-duty! There is no need to carry a whole brush set anymore, a flawless complexion (and color) can be achieved with just one brush! Brand Story By stila