Product Description Who needs fiber mascara when Stila's HUGE Extreme Mascara has the same results without the headaches? Stila’s best mascara for thickening and lengthening has it all Extreme volume, sky-high lash lift and length, curl and glossy. If you like your mascara black, say hello to our exclusive triple black color. This game-changing mascara defines and separates lashes, making eyes look bigger, brighter, bolder and more awake. Perfect for every day voluminous lashes or for special occasion dramatic eye looks. This volumizing and lengthening mascara is cruelty-free, paraben-free, non-irritating, non-toxic and safe for contact lens wearers making this mascara great lash mascara and falsies mascara. Ingredients: WATER (AQUA), PARAFFIN, ACACIA SENEGAL GUM, SYNTHETIC BEESWAX, GLYCERYL STEARATE, STEARIC ACID, BUTYLENE GLYCOL, PALMITIC ACID, POLYBUTENE, ORYZA SATIVA CERA (ORYZA SATIVA (RICE) BRAN WAX), OZOKERITE, VP/EICOSENE COPOLYMER, HYDROGENATED VEGETABLE OIL,COPERNICIA CERIFERA CERA (COPERNICIA CERIFERA (CARNAUBA) WAX), AMINOMETHYL PROPANOL, PHENOXYETHANOL, STEARYL STEARATE, GLYCERIN, HYDROXYETHYLCELLULOSE, DISODIUM EDTA, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN, POLYESTER-11, CELLULOSE, PVP, TRIMETHYLPENTANEDIOL/ADIPIC ACID/GLYCERIN CROSSPOLYMER, ACETYL HEXAPEPTIDE-1, DEXTRAN. (+/-) BLACK 2 (CI 77266)(NANO), IRON OXIDES (CI 77499), ULTRAMARINES (CI 77007). brand_description At Stila Cosmetics, artistry meets innovation with a modern chic that translates from the runway to real life. For over 25 years Stila has been inspiring fashion looks and creating products that perform as promised, lasting from morning to moonlight.